BLACK VEIL BRIDES Vocalist ANDY BIERSACK Presents The Works Of EDGAR ALLAN POE; Hardcover Book And Vinyl Due In November

Rare Bird Literature - Publisher Of The Great & Infamous - will release Andy Biersack Presents The Works Of Edgar Allan Poe, on November 15, 2022. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Presented by Black Veil Brides' founder and frontman Andy Biersack, Rare Bird is proud to announce the exclusive deluxe gatefold vinyl audiobook and companion hardcover book bundle: Andy Biersack presents... The Works Of Edgar Allan Poe.

Featuring fully scored dramatic narration by Andy Biersack of Edgar Allan Poe classic stories and poems, including 'The Tell-Tale Heart', 'The Raven', 'The Oval Portrait', and 'The Mask Of The Red Death' on vinyl, as well as exclusive download access to additional scored performances ('A Campaign Song', 'Dream Within A Dream', 'Annabel Lee', 'Lenore', 'Spirits Of The Dead', 'The Fall Of The House Of Usher', 'The Haunted Palace', and 'The Pit And The Pendulum'), instrumental and narration-only versions, and other bonus material.

Available Variants:

— Standard Edition Hardcover

— Standard Edition Black Vinyl w/ Deluxe Gatefold Jacket

— Limited Edition Black/Red Splatter Vinyl w/ Deluxe Gatefold Jacket

— Standard Edition Hardcover + Standard Edition Black Vinyl w/ Deluxe Gatefold Jacket Bundle

— Standard Edition Hardcover + Limited Edition Black/Red Splatter Vinyl w/ Deluxe Gatefold Jacket Bundle

(Artwork created by Mister Sam Shearon, who's previously created for: Iron Maiden, Ministry, Rob Zombie, Filter, HIM, Rammstein, American Head Charge, Jason Charles Miller, Clive Barker, and Stan Lee among others.)