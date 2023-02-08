BLACK WATER RISING Release New Single "Hail Mary"; Music Video

Hard rock veterans, Black Water Rising, have released a new song, "Hail Mary", along with a music video. Watch the clip below.

"Hail Mary" is the new single from the band’s upcoming album, due out later this year. It also features original guitarist John Fattoruso, who rejoined BWR in late 2019. The video was directed by Tom Flynn (Lamb Of God, I Prevail).

The new material promises to be more melodic, yet still as riff-heavy as BWR’s previous albums - featuring hooks and catchy choruses to pull you in, all while retaining a musical identity of its own.

Commenting on the new video, drummer Mike Meselsohn shares, "It was great working with Tom (director) again on this new video. Although it's strictly a performance video, he was able to capture the live energy of the band while still creating a visually stunning compliment to the song!"

Stream "Hail Mary" here.

Black Water Rising are:

Rob Traynor - Vocals/Guitar

Mike Meselsohn - Drums

Oddie McLaughlin - Bass

John Fattoruso - Guitar