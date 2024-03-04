BLACKBERRY SMOKE Drummer BRIT TURNER Dead At 57

Atlanta, GA rock band, Blackberry Smoke, have announced the passing of their drummer, Brit Turner. A message from the band follows:

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life. If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band. Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. More information on arrangements will be forthcoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."