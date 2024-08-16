BLACKBRAID Shares I Cover “Warriors”

Indigenous black metal master Blackbraid is sharing a cover of the song "Warriors," which was originally featured on the 2006 album Between Two Worlds. Now, Blackbraid gives this song his own twist, which can be heard and streamed across all digital services.

In addition, Blackbraid will be embarking on a European headlining tour this October. The On Wings of Sacred Death tour will kick off on Friday, October 11 at Soulcrusher festival in Nijmegen (NL) and will make its way through nine countries until the final stop on October 24 in Copenhagen (DK). Blackbraid will be joined by special guests Lamp of Murmuur and Dödsrit.

These will not be Blackbraid's only performances this year. Prior to the tour, Blackbraid will also be performing at C.Y. Festival in Los Angeles, CA on September 21. Find tickets here.

Blackbraid recently revealed that he is currently working on his third full-length.

Dates:

October

11 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Soulcrusher

12 – Brugge, Belgium – Cactus Club

13 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

14 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

15 – Wroclaw, Poland – Transformator

16 – Vienna – Austria – Szene

17 – Munchen, Germany – Feierwerk

18 – Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmehl Kulturfabrik

19 – Oignies, France – Tyrant Fest

20 – Essen, Germany – Turock

22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kollektivet Livet

23 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Monument

24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

(Photo: Wolf Mountain Productions)