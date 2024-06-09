BLACKGUARD - Storm Album From 2020 Available On CD At Upcoming Live Shows

Montreal metallers, Blackguard, announced their return in May, with shows planned for June and September. They have checked in with the following update:

"Storm now available on CD! We will be selling them at all our upcoming live shows. We are working on setting up an online store to make them available to order."

The band has announced shows for June and September. Tickets are available here.

June

15 - Quebec City, Quebec - La Source de la Martinière

September

13 - Toronto, Ontario - The Horseshoe Tavern

14 - Ottawa, Ontario - The Rainbow

Blackguard released their latest album, Storm, on January 3rd, 2020. It is available for streaming below.

Tracklist:

"By My Hand" (ft. Morgan Lander)

"To Ashes Return"

"Northern Storm"

"The Hunted"

"In Dreams"

"Mourning Star"

"Clouds"

"A Dying Season" (ft. Lindsay Schoolcraft)

"Visions (Of Blood And Gold)"

"...Of Threads And Fate" (ft. Per Nilsson)

Blackguard recently announced a new lineup, including the return of keyboardist Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc.

The band says in a statement:

“On keyboard, we are overjoyed to welcome back Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc! Jonathan is an original member of Blackguard, from our inception until 2010 when he stepped away from touring. He has always been an integral part of our family and continued to work with us behind the scenes as our recording engineer and co-producer.

“On bass we welcome Vincent Harnois ! Some of you might recognize Vince as the guitarist for Karkaos. He has been a long-time friend of the band and we can’t wait to hit the stage with him.

“On Lead Guitar we welcome David Gagné! David has been our live lead guitarist for years now (when we actually get around to playing). It is a pleasure to share the stage with him again!

“...and of course

Paul Zinay - Vocals

Justine Ethier - Drums

Terry Deschenes - Rhythm Guitar

(Photo – Sebastian Rioux)