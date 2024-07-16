BLACKJACKET Releases Debut Single “Blood Stains”

Blackjacket, the dynamic ensemble of seasoned musicians from the vibrant Los Angeles music scene, has announced the release of their debut single "Blood Stains" via TLG|ZOID.

"'Blood Stains' is about a failed relationship. Each blood stain represents a memory of a toxic event that ultimately led to the split. The song is an attempt to finally end this toxicity and wash away all the blood stains," says the band.

The single was co-produced/written by Eddie Wohl (Anthrax, Fuel, ill Nino, Smile Empty Soul) and Travis Huff (Valley Fever Music). It was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Rob Halford, Sepultura, Starset..etc).

Blackjacket is:

Chris Luca - Vocals

David Bruno - Guitar, Vocals

Cheyne Fritts - Guitar

Chris Heil -Drums