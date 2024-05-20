BLACKJACKET Streaming Cover Of WEEZER’s “Say It Ain’t So”

Blackjacket, the dynamic ensemble of seasoned musicians from the vibrant Los Angeles music scene, has announced the release of their electrifying hard rock rendition of Weezer's iconic hit, "Say It Ain't So" via TLG|ZOID. This high-energy cover is set to captivate audiences with its modern twist on a beloved 90s classic.

Inspired by the timeless appeal of Weezer's original masterpiece, Blackjacket embarked on a musical journey to reimagine "Say It Ain't So" with their signature style and flair. The result is a dynamic fusion of raw power and infectious melodies, showcasing the band's unparalleled talent and creativity.

"The search for a song to cover led us to Weezer - 'Say it Ain’t So!' Great track with an incredibly catchy hook. We had a blast putting a modern spin on a true ‘90s classic!" exclaimed the band, reflecting on their exhilarating collaboration.