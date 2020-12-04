BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Release Holiday EP; "O Little Town Of Bethlehem" Lyric Video Posted

December 4, 2020, 7 hours ago

news classic rock blackmore's night ritchie blackmore

Christmas comes early for every fan of Blackmore’s Night this year. Today, the traditional folk rock band, founded in 1997 by legendary guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore and award-winning vocalist Candice Night, releases their brand-new holiday EP, Here We Come A-Caroling, and launches their wonderful new lyric video, "O Little Town Of Bethlehem" (watch below).

The brand-new EP features four beautiful reinterpretations of classic Christmas carols reimagined in the unique Blackmore’s Night sound.

Here We Come A-Caroling is available on Limited Edition 10” Translucent Green Vinyl, Limited Edition CD Digipak and Digital. Order here.

Here We Come A-Caroling EP tracklisting:

"Here We Come A-Caroling" (Vinyl Side A)
"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear" (Vinyl Side A)
"O Little Town Of Bethlehem" (Vinyl Side B)
"Silent Night" (Vinyl Side B)

"O Little Town Of Bethlehem" lyric video:

"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear" lyric video:

"Here We Come A-Caroling" lyric video:

Nature’s Light, Blackmore’s Night’s eleventh studio album, will be released in spring 2021 - followed by the band’s entire catalogue later in the year.



