BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Release New Single "Four Winds"; Visualizer

Internationally renowned Renaissance folk rock band, Blackmore’s Night, have released their new single, "Four Winds". It is the second song taken from their highly anticipated new studio album, Nature’s Light, the first in six years, and eleventh studio album overall. "Four Winds" is available for immediate streaming and download here. A visualizer for the song can be found below.

Blackmore’s Night have crafted a 20+ year legacy of merging medieval melodies with rock elements. Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Candice Night seamlessly blends her ethereal vocals and lyrics, along with a command of numerous classic woodwinds. With Ritchie Blackmore traversing all matter of six-string instruments, from acoustic and electric guitar to mandola, hurdy-gurdy and nyckelharpa and their wonderful band of minstrels, the result is a truly unique listening experience.

Their new single is another remarkable song and foretaste of their forthcoming album. “‘Four Winds’ is the story of two girls, actually inspired by two of my oldest friendships”, says Candice Night. “One who left Long Island and moved to California and one who left to move to Virginia. Going to across the country to California and living on the water was where the first girl felt the call to her soul, being able to watch the dolphins in the water and living the life by the ocean, while the other one took a very different path and felt the call to the woods inspired by wolves and other woodland creatures. They both have equal importance in this storyline and are ultimately a part of me and perhaps of everyone, being pulled away from the stress of their current surroundings and looking for escape. If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it’s important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy. For some it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face, others need to immerse in moonlight. Ultimately, we are all a part of the same story, the same picture and as the song says, "we're all part of the trees and part of the seas and ready to start again...".

The corresponding lyric video will be released on January 29.

On March 12, Blackmore’s Night will release Nature’s Light. The ten new tracks make for a quintessential Blackmore’s Night album. Once again, Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night successfully mix the tradition of Folk music and their love for the Renaissance era, inspired by the myths and legends of ancient times.

“The story of Nature’s Light is the story of nature being the true queen and the simplicity and magic of everyday miracles that happen right before your eyes”, says Candice Night. “If you feel stagnant or repressed in your surroundings, it is important to take a break from the mundane and go where your heart leads you. It allows you to recharge and begin again with fresh and renewed energy. For some it is the ocean, for some the woods, for some feeling the sun on your face. Our music is an escape from the stress and pressure of modern times. Journey back through time with us, to a simpler, magical time where music enters your heart and soul.”

Nature’s Light will be released on multiple formats via earMUSIC. Among these is a Strictly Limited 2CD Hardcover Mediabook Edition including a bonus CD featuring a carefully selected set of Blackmore’s Night’s masterpieces from their extensive back catalogue. Furthermore, the album will become available as a CD Digipak Edition, a Strictly Limited Heavyweight 1LP Gatefold Edition on Yellow Vinyl, a 180g 1LP Gatefold Edition on Black Vinyl as well as Digital.

Nature’s Light is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Once Upon December"

"Four Winds"

"Feather In The Wind"

"Darker Shade Of Black" (Instrumental)

"The Twisted Oak"

"Nature’s Light"

"Der Letzte Musketier" (Instrumental)

"Wish You Were Here" (2021)

"Going To The Faire"

"Second Element"

"Once Upon December" lyric video: