BLACKMORE'S NIGHT To Release Fires At Midnight (25th Anniversary Edition) In September; Lyric Video Posted For "Written In The Stars" (New Vocal Version)

Blackmore’s Night continue celebrating their 25th Anniversary (and counting) with the release of a very special edition of their acclaimed third studio album, Fires At Midnight. Fully remixed from the original multi-track masters, the 25th Anniversary Edition will be released on September 27 via earMUSIC.

With shared love for the tradition of Renaissance and Folk-Rock music, legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and award-winning lyricist and singer Candice Night founded Blackmore’s Night in 1997. They have been enchanting audiences around the world ever since.

After hitting off the celebrations for their 25th anniversary with a fully remixed edition of their debut album, Shadow Of The Moon, in 2023, this year Candice and Ritchie continue with the worldwide release of a very special edition of their acclaimed third studio album, Fires At Midnight, originally released in July 2001. The album entered the Official German Album Charts at #9, making it Blackmore’s Night’s first record to hit the Top 10 Charts in Germany.

On this album, Blackmore’s Night started incorporating electric guitar into their songs, alongside organic instruments like hurdy gurdies, shawms and harps. They had been touring for several years at this point and were playing concerts in castle courtyards, churches and theatres. One evening, when leaving a venue in the Czech Republic late at night, the idea for Fires At Midnight was born. "It was bonfire night, and we could just see all of these bonfires that were lit on the hillsides," Candice Night recalls, "and that inspired the idea of the song ‘Fires At Midnight’."

Like Shadow Of The Moon, the 25th Anniversary Edition of Fires At Midnight has been fully remixed from the original multi-track masters. The album will be released as a Vinyl LP for the very first time and includes all bonus-tracks from the previous editions as well as two brand new versions with new vocal parts recorded by Candice Night in 2024 (‘Written In The Stars’ and the album’s title track).

The first single taken from the forthcoming album, “Written In The Stars" (25th Anniversary New Vocal Version), featuring brand new vocal parts recorded by Candice Night in 2024, is a magical foretaste of everything this Anniversary Edition has in store for fans.

Stream the single here, and watch a lyric video below: