BLACKTOP MOJO Frontman MATT JAMES Releases New Solo Song "From Outside"

Earlier today, which just happens to be Father's Day, Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James released a new solo song called "From Outside", which can be heard below and is currently streaming everywhere.

According to Matt, "I wrote this song to get through some feelings I had when my son’s mom and I first split up, and we had to share time with our little guy. While she is an amazing mother to our son, and we have a wonderful friendship around co-parenting and being there for him, which I am extremely grateful for, it still never gets easier to leave him."

"This one’s for all the dads (and moms) who have to spend time away from their kids because of work, school, circumstances, whatever it may be."

In other news, Blacktop Mojo has revealed details for the July and August dates of their Pollen Tour 2024. Confirmed venues are listed below.

"We’re stoked to get back out on the road to perform our headlining set packed with new songs and all your faves. See y’all out there Mojo Nation! Tickets and VIPs available on BlacktopMojo.com."

July

19 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

20 - Springville, IN - ABATE Boogie

21 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

23 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

25 - Hampton, NH - Wally’s

28 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails

29 - Syracuse, NY Song & Dance

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

August

1 - Streator, IL - Streator Fest

3 - Spillville, IA - Turkey River Music Festival

4 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

6 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Club David

10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers