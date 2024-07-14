BLACKTOP MOJO Frontman MATT JAMES Releases Official Music Video For New Solo Song, "Bad Guy"

Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James has released the official video for his new solo song, "Bad Guy", which can be seen below. The track is currently streaming everywhere.

"Thank you to Philip Mosley and David Ray for trusting me to cut this one, and Phil for bringing it to life in the studio," begins Matt. "A HUGE thank you to the otherworldly players on the session. It's always fun to watch those guys work. I'm extremely grateful to get to work around so many talented people all the time!"

Check out some of Matt James' previously released solo songs:

"From Outside":

"Chainsmoking Whiskey":

"Runaway":

Catch Matt James live with Blacktop Mojo on The Pollen Tour 2024. Confirmed venues are listed below. Tickets and VIP packages are available now at BlacktopMojo.com.

July

19 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

20 - Springville, IN - ABATE Boogie

21 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

23 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

25 - Hampton, NH - Wally’s

28 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails

29 - Syracuse, NY Song & Dance

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

August

1 - Streator, IL - Streator Fest

3 - Spillville, IA - Turkey River Music Festival

4 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

6 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Club David

10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers