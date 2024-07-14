BLACKTOP MOJO Frontman MATT JAMES Releases Official Music Video For New Solo Song, "Bad Guy"
July 14, 2024, 50 minutes ago
Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James has released the official video for his new solo song, "Bad Guy", which can be seen below. The track is currently streaming everywhere.
"Thank you to Philip Mosley and David Ray for trusting me to cut this one, and Phil for bringing it to life in the studio," begins Matt. "A HUGE thank you to the otherworldly players on the session. It's always fun to watch those guys work. I'm extremely grateful to get to work around so many talented people all the time!"
Check out some of Matt James' previously released solo songs:
"From Outside":
"Chainsmoking Whiskey":
"Runaway":
Catch Matt James live with Blacktop Mojo on The Pollen Tour 2024. Confirmed venues are listed below. Tickets and VIP packages are available now at BlacktopMojo.com.
July
19 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
20 - Springville, IN - ABATE Boogie
21 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
23 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar
25 - Hampton, NH - Wally’s
28 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails
29 - Syracuse, NY Song & Dance
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
August
1 - Streator, IL - Streator Fest
3 - Spillville, IA - Turkey River Music Festival
4 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
6 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Club David
10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers