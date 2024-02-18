BLACKTOP MOJO Releases "Like Wild Horses" Single / Video
February 18, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Blacktop Mojo has released the official music video for "Like Wild Horses", the second single from their fifth studio album Pollen, due out April 5, 2024. The song is available to stream / download now at this location.
According to Blacktop Mojo, "Our media guy Josh Lankford took the photo that we used as the single art for 'Like Wild Horses'." Here's his story behind it:
"I took this photo in the midst of the pandemic. Tired of being cooped up, I drove three hours to the Onaqui Mountains hoping to see the last wild mustangs of the West. What I witnessed was truly unbelievable. Hundreds of wild horses in a herd, grazing the high desert. But off all alone roamed this old white mustang, scarred from years of battle. Known by many as 'Old Man', he's one of the oldest mustangs and a true spirit of the American West."
The cover art for Pollen can be seen below. Pre-orders can be placed here.
The official music video for "Red Enough", the first single from Pollen, can be enjoyed below.
In live news, Clutch have announced their upcoming New World Samurai Tour 2024, with support from Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl. The trek kicks off on April 26 in Richmond, VA, and concludes on May 19 in Columbus, OH.
Dates and a video trailer can be found below.
April
26 - Richmond, VA - The National
27 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
29 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
May
1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
2 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel
3 - Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel
4 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
7 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden
9 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
10 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
11 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville
12 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
15 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
17 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock
18 - Belvidere - IL - The Apollo Theatre
19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple