BLACKTOP MOJO - The Two Matts Cover "Tuesday's Gone" By LYNYRD SKYNYRD
July 2, 2023, an hour ago
In the video below, Matt James and Matt Curtis from Blacktop Mojo jam on "Tuesday's Gone" by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Blacktop Mojo has confirmed the initial batch of dates for their Sun On My Face Tour 2023. Tickets and VIP are on sale now. More shows will be announced soon.
July
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
22 - Menagha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest
23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
26 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
28 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
August
4 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
5 - Mt Vernon, IL - Ash Bash Art & Music Festival
6 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
11 - Ringle, WI - Q And Z Expo Center
12 - Three Rivers, MI - Elkhart County Abate SummerFest
13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
19 - McAlester, OK - Downtown 312