BLACKTOP MOJO To Be Joined By Guitarist Malcolm Booher On Upcoming Tour

Just prior to embarking on their Somethin' Wicked Tour, Blacktop Mojo has made the following announcement:

"Due to personal reasons, (guitarist) Ryan Kiefer will not be joining us on our fall tour. Ryan is still and will always be a member of this band. We ask that you respect his privacy at this time.

Stepping up in his place for these shows will be our good friend Malcolm Booher (pictured above). Please give him a warm welcome, as he has worked his ass off to fill Ryan’s shoes for us on the stage!"

Catch Blacktop Mojo live at the following shows:

September

24 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

25 - Enid, OK - Government Springs Club

28 - Jackson, MS - Hal And Mal's

30 - Biloxi, MS - The Cannery

October

1 - Baton Rouge, LA - Mid City Ballroom

2 - Destin, FL - Club LA

3 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

9 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

12 - State College, PA - Stage West

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

15 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

16 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

17 - Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's

18 - Frederick. MD - Cafe 611

21 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

31 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres

November

3 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus

4 - Creve Coeur, IL - Crusens

5 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

6 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties

Blacktop Mojo released their new, self-titled album in August 2021. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun.

Tracklisting:

"Wicked Woman"

"Bed Tundy"

"Latex"

"Rewind"

"Jealousy"

"Make Believe"

"Darlin' I Won't Tell"

"Do It For The Money"

"Hold Me Down"

"Cough"

"Stratus Melancholia"

"Tail Lights"

Thus far, videos for "Tail Lights" and "Wicked Woman" have been released: