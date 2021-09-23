BLACKTOP MOJO To Be Joined By Guitarist Malcolm Booher On Upcoming Tour
Just prior to embarking on their Somethin' Wicked Tour, Blacktop Mojo has made the following announcement:
"Due to personal reasons, (guitarist) Ryan Kiefer will not be joining us on our fall tour. Ryan is still and will always be a member of this band. We ask that you respect his privacy at this time.
Stepping up in his place for these shows will be our good friend Malcolm Booher (pictured above). Please give him a warm welcome, as he has worked his ass off to fill Ryan’s shoes for us on the stage!"
Catch Blacktop Mojo live at the following shows:
September
24 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
25 - Enid, OK - Government Springs Club
28 - Jackson, MS - Hal And Mal's
30 - Biloxi, MS - The Cannery
October
1 - Baton Rouge, LA - Mid City Ballroom
2 - Destin, FL - Club LA
3 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
9 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall
10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
12 - State College, PA - Stage West
13 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
15 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
16 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
17 - Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's
18 - Frederick. MD - Cafe 611
21 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys
23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory
31 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres
November
3 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus
4 - Creve Coeur, IL - Crusens
5 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
6 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties
Blacktop Mojo released their new, self-titled album in August 2021. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun.
Tracklisting:
"Wicked Woman"
"Bed Tundy"
"Latex"
"Rewind"
"Jealousy"
"Make Believe"
"Darlin' I Won't Tell"
"Do It For The Money"
"Hold Me Down"
"Cough"
"Stratus Melancholia"
"Tail Lights"
Thus far, videos for "Tail Lights" and "Wicked Woman" have been released: