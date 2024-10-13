BLACKTOP MOJO To Tour The UK In 2025 With SHAMAN'S HARVEST

Shaman's Harvest and Blacktop Mojo will be coming to The UK next year on a very eagerly anticipated and long awaited tour!

Shaman’s Harvest first hit single "Dragonfly", released in 2009, reached #16 on Billboard. In early 2010, Shaman's Harvest recorded "Broken Dreams" as the theme song for wrestler Drew McIntyre of the WWE. They continued that relationship, supplying "End Of Days" as the entrance track for Wade Barrett. In 2014 the band released the album Smokin' Hearts & Broken Guns featuring the cover of Michael Jackson’s "Dirty Diana" and the hit single "In Chains", reached #12 on Billboard and spent 22 weeks there, their highest peaking single, in addition to spending four months in the Top 10 of iTunes.

Following the success of Burn The Ships in 2017 and their cover of the Aerosmith classic "Dream On" (which has reached 31 million views), and the hit singles “Where The Wind Blows”, “Underneath” and “It Won’t Last”; Blacktop Mojo will be touring their new album Pollen, featuring the singles “As The Light Fades”, “Like Wild Horses”, and “Red Enough”.

"Playing the UK has always been a bucket list goal for our band. To be able to cross that goal off of our list with our good friends in Shaman's Harvest there too, is like being told that not only did you win a brand-new car, but there is a big suitcase full of money in the back seat." - Matt James, Blacktop Mojo

"For more than a decade now a bucket list item for the band has been to get to the UK and Ireland for a run of shows. Typically you wait to go over with a band that’s already drawing crowds and we’ve come close a few times but they always seemed to fall through in the final hour. It got us wondering if we could potentially do this thing ourselves and who would be a great partner to run with. Over a 3 hour conversation with some of the guys in Blacktop Mojo, and a few glasses of liquid courage, we realized both bands were bobbing in the same dingy so why not try to bring this package over. With great risk and all that. I’ve not been this excited to play our brand of rock n roll in a long time." - Nathan Hunt, Shaman's Harvest

Catch Shaman's Harvest and Blacktop Mojo live at the following venues across The UK and Ireland in 2025:

March

5 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

6 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

7 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

12 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

13 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

14 - Newcastle, UK - Anarchy Brew

19 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

21 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue