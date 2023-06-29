BLACKTOP MOJO Vocalist MATT JAMES Releases New Solo Song / Video "Runaway"

As Blacktop Mojo continues to work on their as yet untitled fifth studio album, vocalist Matt James has released his third solo song / video "Runaway", which can be streamed here.

"Runaway" follows "Wait It Out" and "Way Too Strong", the previous solo tracks from Matt James.

Blacktop Mojo has confirmed the initial batch of dates for their Sun On My Face Tour 2023. Tickets and VIP are on sale now. More shows will be announced soon.

July

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

22 - Menagha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest

23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

26 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

28 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails

30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

August

4 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

5 - Mt Vernon, IL - Ash Bash Art & Music Festival

6 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11 - Ringle, WI - Q And Z Expo Center

12 - Three Rivers, MI - Elkhart County Abate SummerFest

13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

19 - McAlester, OK - Downtown 312