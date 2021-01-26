BLAZE BAYLEY Guitarist CHRIS APPLETON On Upcoming War Within Me Album - "Everything That We Do Has That Kind Of IRON MAIDEN Influence"; Video

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley will release his 11th studio album, War Within Me, on April 9. Pre-orders, in six different configurations, including CD, Vinyl and Deluxe Fanpack, are available now at this location.

Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from The Metal Voice spoke with Blaze Bayley and his guitarist Chris Appleton (Absolva) about the new album. The pair also answered fan questions. Watch below.

When asked if the musical direction of the new album is more like Iron Maiden or Blaze Bayley solo, Chris Appleton responds: "It's a combination of both, everything that we do has that kind of Maiden influence. I wouldn't say it's an out and out Maiden copycat when you are listening to it. If you say harmony guitars and memorable riffs like Maiden then it's definitely in there, but if you listen to the album it goes towards the heavier side of metal and it does sound like a Blaze Bayley solo album. This is the fourth album I have worked with Blaze with and because we have written so many songs together now we just jell."

War Within Me is not a concept album but does include a positive thread throughout. In Blaze’s own words: "This is an album that I want to put on and feel very positive about. Whatever song you choose there’s some good feeling about it. As fans of metal music we tend to be damaged, strange and different in some way, and this album is (as I say in my live intro to the song 'Futureal') about taking your future in your own hands. It’s one of the things that really connects with people at my live shows."

War Within Me was recorded during 2020 with work split between Blaze’s studio at home in the West Midlands and Christopher Appleton’s studio in Greater Manchester. The now very consistent line-up, chosen from British metal band Absolva, played on the album - Christopher Appleton (guitar, backing vocals), Martin McNee (drums), Karl Schramm (bass). Blaze and Appleton shared the work mixing and producing, whilst Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, British Lion, Voodoo Six) handled the mastering.

The album features art design by Akirant Illustration.

Tracklisting:

"War Within Me"

"303"

"Warrior"

"Pull Yourself Up"

"Witches Night"

"18 Flights"

"The Dream Of Alan Turing"

"The Power Of Nikola Tesla"

"The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking"

"Every Storm Ends"