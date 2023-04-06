BLAZE BAYLEY Health Update: Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman "Remains In Good Form" As He Awaits Heart Surgery

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Blaze Bayley, suffered a heart attack on Sunday, March 26, and is being scheduled to undergo a triple (possibly quadruple) heart bypass.

Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings) have issued the following update via Bayley's Facebook page:

"We’ve been keeping in regular contact with Blaze & he remains in good form, still awaiting specific news of a date for his heart surgery. He’s still in hospital & is incredibly grateful for all your messages & comments.

Blaze is also so grateful for the support you have given by way of buying merch from our webshop which remains open for business as usual at blazebayleyshop.com.

Some of you have asked about making donations instead of buying merch. We would prefer you to buy merch but if you really do want to make a straightforward donation please do so through the official channel by Paypal bbrlshop@gmail.com

Thank you everyone. More news coming as & when."

