BLAZE BAYLEY - New Album, War Within Me, Set For April 2021 Release

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley will release his 11th studio album, War Within Me, on April 9, 2021. Pre-orders, in six different configurations, including CD, Vinyl and Deluxe Fanpack, are available now at this location.



Written and produced by Blaze Bayley and Christopher Appleton, and mastered by Ade Emsley, War Within Me features art design by Akirant Illustration.

Tracklisting:

"War Within Me"

"303"

"Warrior"

"Pull Yourself Up"

"Witches Night"

"18 Flights"

"The Dream Of Alan Turing"

"The Power Of Nikola Tesla"

"The Unstoppable Stephen Hawking"

"Every Storm Ends"

