BLAZE BAYLEY Transferred To Specialist Heart Unit; Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman Undergoes Triple Bypass Surgery

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Blaze Bayley, suffered a heart attack on Sunday, March 26, and had been awaiting surgery.

Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings) have issued the following update via Bayley's Facebook page:

"As you know, since his heart attack, Blaze has been awaiting heart surgery. This week he was transferred to a specialist heart unit, & this afternoon has been taken down to the operating theatre for a triple heart bypass. This is the first major step at the start of his treatment & recovery.

Blaze is an absolute Warrior & I know you will all join us in sending him your love, support & energy towards a successful operation & a very positive recovery to good health afterwards.

It will be several hours before the operation is complete but we will update you again as promised, as & when we have more news.

Thank you everyone. You know how much your support means."

