BLAZE BAYLEY Undergoes Successful Triple Bypass Surgery; Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman Released From Hospital

April 19, 2023, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal blaze bayley iron maiden

BLAZE BAYLEY Undergoes Successful Triple Bypass Surgery; Former IRON MAIDEN Frontman Released From Hospital

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Blaze Bayley, suffered a heart attack on Sunday, March 26, and recently underwent triple bypass surgery.

Mark Appleton & Christopher Appleton (management / bookings) have issued the following update via Bayley's Facebook page:

"As with our previous update, we are delighted to say that Blaze's surgery seems to have been a success & we're really happy to report that he is now released from hospital & is at home to continue his recovery.

Your messages, cards, merch purchases & donations are appreciated more than you may ever realize. As & when Blaze gets stronger he will have further updates & messages for you. THANK YOU EVERYONE."





Featured Audio

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

METALLICA – “72 Seasons” (Blackened Recordings)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews