BLCKPRNT Releases “The Rush” Video Feat. SOILWORK’s BJORN “SPEED” STRID

Canadian and Czech modern metalcore act Blckprnt has released a new heavy hitting song called “The Rush”, featuring Bjorn “Speed” Strid from Soilwork on vocals.

“The Rush” is about harnessing an uplifting energy and overcoming mental health struggles. With it’s message it concludes the two part story about a man struggling with his mental health on two separate days, which was started by song “The Stall”.

Stream on Spotify.