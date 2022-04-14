BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Music Video For New Single "Stand Down"

Bleed From With have released a video for the new single, "Stand Down", featured on their upcoming new album, Shrine, out June 3 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Damnation"

"Sovereign"(feat. Vogg)

"Levitate"

"Flesh and Stone"

"Invisible Enemy"

"Skye"

"Stand Down"

"Death Defined"

"Shapeshifter"

"Temple of Lunacy"

"Killing Time"

"Paradise"

"Stand Down" video:

"Levitate" video:

"I Am Damnation" video:

Bleed From Within is:

Scott Kennedy - vocals

Steven Jones - guitars

Graig Gowans - guitars

Ali Richardson - drums

Davie Provan - bass