BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Music Video For New Single "Stand Down"
April 14, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Bleed From With have released a video for the new single, "Stand Down", featured on their upcoming new album, Shrine, out June 3 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below, and pre-order the new album here.
Tracklisting:
"I Am Damnation"
"Sovereign"(feat. Vogg)
"Levitate"
"Flesh and Stone"
"Invisible Enemy"
"Skye"
"Stand Down"
"Death Defined"
"Shapeshifter"
"Temple of Lunacy"
"Killing Time"
"Paradise"
"Stand Down" video:
"Levitate" video:
"I Am Damnation" video:
Bleed From Within is:
Scott Kennedy - vocals
Steven Jones - guitars
Graig Gowans - guitars
Ali Richardson - drums
Davie Provan - bass