BLEED FROM WITHIN Release New Single "The Will To Resist" (Visualizer); Shrine Deluxe Edition Available In November

Having completed a hugely successful debut American tour earlier this year with August Burns Red and The Devil Wears Prada, Bleed From Within are now currently in the midst of a colossal summer tour, taking in both headline shows, some performances with Heaven Shall Burn and festival appearances at the likes of Brutal Assault (Czech Republic), Summer Breeze (Germany) and Alcatraz (Belgium). This run is due to be topped off by a 13-date tour supporting Trivium across the UK and a visit to the USA for Blue Ridge Rock Fest.

To mark this energetic period of live shows, Bleed From Within have today released a new single, titled "The Will To Resist", taken from their Shrine Deluxe Edition, which will be released on November 10.

Their latest studio album Shrine was released in the summer of 2022, marking the band's most groundbreaking work to date and staking out Bleed From Within's bold intent. The Scottish 5-piece claiming their position as the most exciting prospect in modern metal.

Ali Richardson stated, "It's been an amazing year for us since the release of Shrine! As the touring schedule started to fill up, we truly began to appreciate the effect the album was having on our career so we put this idea in motion of releasing a Deluxe Edition for our fans. The 3 new songs that can be found here were very nearly a part of the initial release. They're all very different in their composition and many arguments were had whilst settling on our final tracklisting. "The Will To Resist" takes the lead single here as a band favorite. I'm sure its intensity will resonate with our audience. You can visit our website to pre-order your copy of the limited edition vinyl and check out the merchandise we've put together alongside it. Thanks for the support!"

Watch "The Will To Resist" visualizer below, and check out the Shrine Deluxe Edition here.

Shrine Deluxe Edition tracklisting

"I Am Damnation"

"Sovereign"

"Levitate"

"Flesh And Stone"

"Invisible Enemy"

"Skye"

"Stand Down"

"Death Defined"

"Shapeshifter"

"Temple Of Lunacy"

"Killing Time"

"Paradise"

"The Will To Resist" (bonus track)

"Overthrone" (bonus track)

"Chemical Carnival" (bonus track)

Bleed From Within are:

Scott Kennedy - Vocals

Craig Gowans - Guitar

Steven Jones - Guitar

David Provan - Bass

Ali Richardson - Drums