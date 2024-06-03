BLIND GUARDIAN Confirm 2024 European Summer Festival Schedule; Trailer Streaming

Germany's Blind Guardian, who are currently out supporting their latest album, The God Machine, have confirmed their European summer festival schedule for 2024. It is available below.

June

14 - Release - Athens, Greece

22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

28 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany

29 - Basinfirefest - Spálené Poříčí, Czech Republic

30 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

July

7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain

13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany

19 - Celtic Transilvania Festival - Beclean, Romania

26 - Chania Rock Festival - Chania, Greece

28 - Schloss Voigtsberg - Oelsnitz/Vogtl., Germany (SOLD OUT)

29 - Dogana Hall - Innsbruck, Austria

31 - Montelago Celtic Festival - Serravalle di Chienti, Italy

August

2 - Wacken Open Air 2024 - Wacken, Germany

4 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

9 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena (Alicante), Spain

17 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany

18 - Burg Open Air - Illingen, Germany

Blind Guardian recently shared a recap video of their April 14th show in Kentish Town, London, England. Check it out below along with fan-filmed video from the gig.