BLIND GUARDIAN Confirm 2024 European Summer Festival Schedule; Trailer Streaming

June 3, 2024, 12 minutes ago

news blind guardian heavy metal

BLIND GUARDIAN Confirm 2024 European Summer Festival Schedule; Trailer Streaming

Germany's Blind Guardian, who are currently out supporting their latest album, The God Machine, have confirmed their European summer festival schedule for 2024. It is available below.

June
14 - Release - Athens, Greece
22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium
28 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany
29 - Basinfirefest - Spálené Poříčí, Czech Republic
30 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

July
7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain
13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
19 - Celtic Transilvania Festival - Beclean, Romania
26 - Chania Rock Festival - Chania, Greece
28 - Schloss Voigtsberg - Oelsnitz/Vogtl., Germany (SOLD OUT)
29 - Dogana Hall - Innsbruck, Austria
31 - Montelago Celtic Festival - Serravalle di Chienti, Italy

August
2 - Wacken Open Air 2024 - Wacken, Germany
4 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal
9 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena (Alicante), Spain
17 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany
18 - Burg Open Air - Illingen, Germany

Blind Guardian recently shared a recap video of their April 14th show in Kentish Town, London, England. Check it out below along with fan-filmed video from the gig.



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources