BLIND GUARDIAN Confirm 2024 European Summer Festival Schedule; Trailer Streaming
June 3, 2024, 12 minutes ago
Germany's Blind Guardian, who are currently out supporting their latest album, The God Machine, have confirmed their European summer festival schedule for 2024. It is available below.
June
14 - Release - Athens, Greece
22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium
28 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany
29 - Basinfirefest - Spálené Poříčí, Czech Republic
30 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia
July
7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain
13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
19 - Celtic Transilvania Festival - Beclean, Romania
26 - Chania Rock Festival - Chania, Greece
28 - Schloss Voigtsberg - Oelsnitz/Vogtl., Germany (SOLD OUT)
29 - Dogana Hall - Innsbruck, Austria
31 - Montelago Celtic Festival - Serravalle di Chienti, Italy
August
2 - Wacken Open Air 2024 - Wacken, Germany
4 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal
9 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena (Alicante), Spain
17 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany
18 - Burg Open Air - Illingen, Germany
Blind Guardian recently shared a recap video of their April 14th show in Kentish Town, London, England. Check it out below along with fan-filmed video from the gig.