BLIND GUARDIAN Frontman HANSI KÜRSCH Talks New Studio Album - "You Can Feel That There Is A Lot Of Anger, A Very Raw Energy"

Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch is featured in a new interview with Sakis Fragos at Rock Hard Greece, found below. Kürsch dicusses the band's 1992 album, Somewhere Far Beyond, and the progress of the new Blind Guardian studio album which is currently in the works.

On the new album

Kürsch: "It is by far the most intense album we did in a very, very long time. It is, in every measure, a roller-coaster ride. There is a lot of let-your-hair-down stuff... more than I expected. There are some typical surprising Blind Guardian elements; I'm curious to see or to hear what people will think about it. I think it's a very, very strong album. It will surprise a lot of people. It's not a straightforward album at all, but it's very straightforward for Blind Guardian. It's very aggressive, it's very dark. The composing mostly has been accomplished before Corona started to happen, but you can feel that there is a lot of anger in the album. It really delivers also very catchy and positive vibes, but there is a very raw energy you will feel."

In August 2020, Blind Guardian performed live for the Wacken World Wide digital festival, and surprised everybody by playing a brand-new track called "Violent Shadows". The song is a very first taster of their upcoming studio album, to be released in autumn 2021. "Violent Shadows" (live) is available digitally now.

"Your wish is our command! So we have heeded the call, or in other words, we observed your many requests and wanted to oblige. Here it comes, today we proudly present you with our glorious, virtual Wacken live version of 'Violent Shadows' as a digital single. Enjoy this vicious ride and scream along with us. Stay tuned for more, and come to meet your violent shadows", comments lead singer Hansi Kürsch.

