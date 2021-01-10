BLIND GUARDIAN Members Look Back On Making Of Legacy Of The Dark Lands Orchestral Album; Wacken TV Interview Available

German metal legends Blind Guardian were part of Wacken World Wide, the huge streaming event in the pandemic summer of 2020. In the clip below they speak with TV host and long time friend Markus Kavka about their orchestra album, Legacy Of The Dark Lands.

English subtitles are available in Settings.

The most ambitious project in the metal history of Blind Guardian, Legacy Of The Dark Lands, was released iu 2019. The idea of recording an orchestral album originally formed in the minds of the two leading lights of the Blind Guardian universe - guitarist André Olbrich and singer Hansi Kürsch - during the 1990's when Blind Guardian started to use orchestral elements to enhance their opulent sound. The monumental project started to take shape over recent years, and mirroring its epic sound cascades, the lyrical concept was developed. To create the concept, André and Hansi worked alongside German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose latest novel Die dunklen Lande was released on March 1, 2019.

Tracklisting:

"1618 Ouverture"

"The Gathering"

"War Feeds War"

"Comets And Prophecies"

"Dark Cloud’s Rising"

"The Ritual"

"In The Underworld"

"A Secret Society"

"The Great Ordeal"

"Bez"

"In The Red Dwarf’s Tower"

"Into The Battle"

"Treason"

"Between The Realms"

"Point Of No Return"

"The White Horseman"

"Nephilim"

"Trial And Coronation"

"Harvester Of Souls"

"Conquest Is Over"

"This Storm"

"The Great Assault"

"Beyond The Wall"

"A New Beginning"

