BLIND GUARDIAN - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 Show Streaming
June 26, 2024, 51 minutes ago
Germany's Blind Guardian performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium on June 22nd. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Imaginations From the Other Side"
"Blood of the Elves"
"Nightfall"
"Violent Shadows"
"Time Stands Still (At the Iron Hill)"
"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"
"Mirror Mirror"
"Valhalla"
Blind Guardian, who are currently out supporting their latest album, The God Machine, have confirmed their European summer festival schedule for 2024. It is available below.
June
28 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany
29 - Basinfirefest - Spálené Poříčí, Czech Republic
30 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia
July
7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain
13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany
19 - Celtic Transilvania Festival - Beclean, Romania
26 - Chania Rock Festival - Chania, Greece
28 - Schloss Voigtsberg - Oelsnitz/Vogtl., Germany (SOLD OUT)
29 - Dogana Hall - Innsbruck, Austria
31 - Montelago Celtic Festival - Serravalle di Chienti, Italy
August
2 - Wacken Open Air 2024 - Wacken, Germany
4 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal
9 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena (Alicante), Spain
17 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany
18 - Burg Open Air - Illingen, Germany