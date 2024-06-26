BLIND GUARDIAN - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 Show Streaming

Germany's Blind Guardian performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium on June 22nd. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Imaginations From the Other Side"

"Blood of the Elves"

"Nightfall"

"Violent Shadows"

"Time Stands Still (At the Iron Hill)"

"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"

"Mirror Mirror"

"Valhalla"

Blind Guardian, who are currently out supporting their latest album, The God Machine, have confirmed their European summer festival schedule for 2024. It is available below.

June

28 - Rock am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, Germany

29 - Basinfirefest - Spálené Poříčí, Czech Republic

30 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

July

7 - Barcelona Rock Fest - Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Spain

13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen-Vluyn, Germany

19 - Celtic Transilvania Festival - Beclean, Romania

26 - Chania Rock Festival - Chania, Greece

28 - Schloss Voigtsberg - Oelsnitz/Vogtl., Germany (SOLD OUT)

29 - Dogana Hall - Innsbruck, Austria

31 - Montelago Celtic Festival - Serravalle di Chienti, Italy

August

2 - Wacken Open Air 2024 - Wacken, Germany

4 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

9 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena (Alicante), Spain

17 - Reload Festival - Sulingen, Germany

18 - Burg Open Air - Illingen, Germany