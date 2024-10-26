BLIND GUARDIAN Release From The Other Side Board Game, Video Tutorial Available

German metal legends Blind Guardian have sharde a new video along with the following message:

"A little over two weeks ago our board game, From The Other Side, was released. Check out the band playing it together for the first time backstage before the signing session at Spiel Essen 2024."

For game details and to purchase it, go to this location.

"The tales say a Dark Dragon was confined and sealed under the well of Dragon Rock and his last words were “ There is another world far out of nowhere. Out of the dark, back to the light, then I’ll break down the walls around my heart. Jump through the mirror, leave fear behind. Many times I terrorized this town, many times and here I start again. Returning is my destiny. And that time has come. Again."

From The other Side is a full co-operative game. Lead the Heroes to find the Mirror shards that will bring the Blind Guardian and the Heroes back to reality and once again imprison the Dark Dragon coming from the other Side.