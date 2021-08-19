BLIND GUARDIAN, WITHIN TEMPTATION, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DARK TRANQUILLITY, NAPALM DEATH And More Confirmed For Summer Breeze Open Air 2022; Video Trailer

Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 will take place August 17 - 20, 2022 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Complete details and tickets available here.

Artists confirmed (in alphabetical order): Alestorm, Angelus Apatrida, Any Given Day, Avatarium, Benediction, Benighted, Blind Guardian, Brainstorm, Bury Tomorrow, Caliban, Cannbibal Corpse, Combichrist, Crisix, Dark Funeral, Dark Tranquillity, Debauchery, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, Distant, Eisbrecher, Eisregen, Emil Bulls, Ensiferum, Feuerschwanz, Fiddler’s Green, Finntroll, Ghostkid, Gutalax, Hatebreed, Humanity’s Last Breath, Insomnium, Jinjer, Korpiklaani, Landmarks, Lord Of The Lost, Madball, Mass Hysteria, Mental Cruelty, Misery Index, Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen, Napalm Death, Necrotted, Omnium Gatherum, Skyeye, Slope, Static X, Vola, Vulture, Warkings, Within Temptation.

Watch a trailer below: