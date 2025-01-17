BLIND OATH – New Lyric Video Feat. SAVAGE MASTER, BLOOD STAR, LADY BEAST, SÖLICITÖR Vocalists Released

Tulsa-based metalheads Blind Oath have released a new single, "Riteous Hunt", accompanied by a black & white cartoon/storyboard lyric video. The track features appearances by four of the underground's iconic female vocalists: Stacey Savage of Savage Master, Madeline Michelle of Blood Star, Deborah Levine of Lady Beast, and Amy Lee Carlson of Sölicitör.

The song was recorded and mixed by Night Demon guitarist Armand John Anthony. Eventually available via Bandcamp, the epic single will be accompanied by a limited-edition, 8-page comic.

Check out a new lyric video for the track: