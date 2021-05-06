BLOODBATH - North American Tour Dates Rescheduled For 2022

"We have been crushingly disappointed from tours falling through in the past, and it would be naive to say there isn't an element of uncertainly about tours in the future," admits Bloodbath. "However, we are determined to commit to playing the US in 2022 and we are pleased to announce the following new dates."

May 2022

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

24 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

27 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7th 2021 via bloodbath.biz. All shows, except Maryland Deathfest will include special guests Xael.

Bloodbath’s fifth slice of morbid savagery, The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn, was released in 2018 via Peaceville. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fleischmann"

"Bloodicide"

"Wayward Samaritan"

"Levitator"

"Deader"

"March Of The Crucifers"

"Morbid Antichrist"

"Warhead Ritual"

"Only The Dead Survive"

"Chainsaw Lullaby"

Bonus tracks on limited edition CD:

"Ride The Waves Of Fire"

"Wide Eyed Abandon"

"Chainsaw Lullaby" video:

"Bloodicide" lyric video:

(Photo by Tim Tronckoe)