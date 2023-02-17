BLOODBOUND Release New Single "The Raven's Cry"; Official Audio Visualizer Available

Swedish power metal act, Bloodbound, has shared a new track from their upcoming album, Tales From The North. Watch the official audio visualizer for "The Raven's Cry" below.

Says Fredrik Bergh comments: “'The Raven's Cry' is one of my favorite tracks on the album. Here we have mixed our nordic folk music influences with an almost hymn-like chorus.“

The band's tenth studio album will be released on July 7 via AFM Records as a 2CD digipak including a live CD, a strictly limited box set as well as coloured vinyl LPs, the pre-sale is available here..

When it comes to defending the core values of timeless power metal and combining them with fresh stylistic variations and exciting stories, Swedish power metallers Bloodbound have always been fighting at the forefront. With nine studio albums in 16 years under their belt, the six-piece has proven their versatility and inventiveness countless times. Following the much acclaimed, latest record Creatures Of The Dark Realm (2021, AFM Records), Bloodbound have announced the release of their upcoming masterpiece, entitled Tales From The North.

“Tales From The North’ is very much a concept album about the Viking era. About the lives of our ancestors up here in the dark, cold and unfriendly environments of the north,” explains lead guitarist Tomas Olsson and summarizes the content of their eleven songs: “Different legends and myths intertwine during the course of the songs, leading up to the epic battle of 1066, which marks the end of the viking era.”

Tales From The North was produced by Bloodbound, and was mixed and mastered by Jonas Kjellgren (Amorphis, Overkill, Sabaton) at the Swedish Black Lounge Studios. The cover artwork was done by Péter Sallai (Hammerfall, Powerwolf & many more).

Olsson adds: “The songs are more fast-paced and closer to some of our earlier stuff like ’Moria’ and ’Nosferatu’, but have more complex arrangements. Compared to the predecessor ‚Creatures Of The Dark Realm‘ there are heavier guitars and some deeper sounding keyboards. We have also incorporated some traditional nordic folk music instruments to fit the concept of the album. It`s still pure power metal but we’re trying to take it to the next level.”

Tracklisting:

“Tales From The North”

“Drink With The Gods”

“Odin’s Prayer”

“The Raven’s Cry”

“Mimir’s Crystal Eye”

“Between The Enemy Lines”

“Land Of Heroes”

“Sail Among The Dead”

“Stake My Claims”

“Sword And Axe”

“1066”

“Odin’s Prayer” lyric video:

In support of their upcoming album, Bloodbound has announced an extensive headliner tour and to appear at several festivals such as Karmoygeddon, RockHarz, Masters of Rock, among others.