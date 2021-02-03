BLOODCLOT Debuts New Lineup With "Save The Robots" Lyric Video; Frontman JOHN JOSEPH Reveals Details For Upcoming Cookbook

Hardcore supergroup Bloodclot, led by iconic frontman John Joseph, has revealed a lyric video for the new single, “Save The Robots”.

“Save The Robots” is the first Bloodclot track to feature new members guitarist Tom Capone (Quicksand, Bold), bassist Manny Carrero (Still Suit, Glass Jaw, Burn) and drummer Darren Morgenthaler (Madball, Maximum Penalty).

After the release of the 2017 album Up In Arms, Bloodclot went on hiatus while grieving the loss of their guitarist and dear friend Todd Youth. “Todd passed away just after Up In Arms’was released and we did one US tour,” Joseph says. “Bloodclot was hit hard. It took us by complete surprise. I've known Todd since the early ‘80s so it wasn't just losing a band member, he was a solid friend of mine - like a little brother actually.”

After making the decision to push on, drummer Joey Castillo (Queens Of The Stoneage and Danzig) suggested former Quicksand guitarist Tom Capone to join the band, which was rounded out by bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens Of The Stoneage, Kyuss). The quartet hit a speed bump, though, when COVID hit and travel was not possible for the bi-coastal group and Bloodclot was once again in limbo.

“I decided I needed to work with local NYC musicians,” Joseph says. “The one prerequisite I had was that everyone in the band needed to make Bloodclot their number one priority in terms of any other projects. All agreed and we hit the studio. Everything flowed.”

A new full-length album is schedule for release later this year. In the meantime, the former Cro-Mags vocalist and 12x Ironman athlete is readying his latest his book for release. Hardcore Kitchen is scheduled for release in May. “The cookbook has over 100 gourmet recipes I’ve created in the last 40 years of being plant-based,” he says. “It’s my go to source of fuel for Ironman training and competition. They will fuel your kick-ass life!”

See below for a sneak peak at one of Joseph’s original recipes from Hardcore Kitchen.

Bloodclot is:

John Joseph – Vocals

Tom Capone - Guitar

Manny Carrero - Bass

Darren Morgenthaler - Drums

Bad-Ass Chili w/ Corn Bread

"I fuckin' love chili. Apparently, so does the rest of America. In fact, 122 million Americans consumed some in 2018. The problem with that staggering figure is that most of it was meat-based. That adds up to billions and billions of pounds of dead animals. On average each American consumes 270 pounds of meat per person every year. This country eats more meat than anyone else on the fucking planet. Think about that when you wanna talk destruction of our planet. All the pesticide grain fed to animals for slaughter, all the fossil fuel burned, the water, the land, the poisonous excrement in the CAFO’s where hundreds and thousands of animals are confined shitting and pissing all over each other, infected with sores and disease. Hey, that’s real talk people. This joint right here is nutritious as fuck and won't rot in your gut giving you one of them swollen colons, where upwards of 25lbs of rotting shit can be brewing, bubbling and fermenting causing clogged arteries and limp dicks. Fuck all that! Serve this with steamed kale or broccoli along with my badass corn bread and it's serious food porn. It’s great on those cold, brick days and nights or even in the summer time. If you don’t wanna use canned beans soak your beans overnight and cook them before adding. While your chili is cooking make the cornbread. I got faith in ya’ so get that shit done!"

Serves 4-6

Chili

Ingredients:

8 cups of water (less for thicker chili)

1 cup kidney beans

1 cup chick peas

1/2 cup green lentils

1 cup organic corn

1 cup tofu cut into small cubes

3 cups crushed ripe tomatoes

3 tablespoons coconut oil

3 bay leaves

1 cup green pepper, chopped

2 fresh green chili peppers, chopped fine

1 cup carrots, chopped

1 teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons oregano

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon hing

2 teaspoons sea salt

Miyoko's vegan cream cheese (optional but dope as fuck)

Directions:

Soak the beans and chickpeas in water overnight. Rinse and look out for pebbles. Bring them to a boil in a 4-quart soup pot with 8 cups of water. Cover and simmer on a low flame until they get soft (approx. 2 hours). If you want to save time you can use canned beans and peas. Add tomatoes and bay leaves and simmer covered for another 30 minutes. Now the secret to a good chili: spicing. Heat the oil in a 12-inch frying pan and sauté tofu, green peppers, carrots, chili peppers, basil, hing, oregano, cumin, coriander and chili powder until the tofu is evenly browned. Add this mixture to beans and throw in the corn, salt, smoked paprika and cayenne. Let simmer on a low flame for 20 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Place in a bowl and top with a little Miyoko's cream cheese and... voila bitches!!!!

Corn Bread

Ingredients:

1 cup cornmeal

1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour

1/2 cup unbleached white flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup soy milk

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup grilled green and red bell peppers (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Oil up a 10-inch oven-safe round glass dish or a cast-iron baking dish. Get two bowls. In the first, mix together the cornmeal, whole wheat flour, white flour and baking powder. In the second, combine your soy milk, olive oil, maple syrup and sea salt. Mix everything in one big bowl and add the grilled peppers if you chose to include them. Don’t over-mix, studly. Pour this into your oiled baking dish and bake for approx. 25 minutes. Set aside to cool. Cut into wedges and serve with your chili. Or you can do some real Tex-Mex business and throw the bread in a dry frying pan until golden brown on each side.