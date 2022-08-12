BLOODROCK - Professor Of Rock Reveals The Story Behind The Most Grotesque Song Ever To Crack The Billboard Hot 100; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In 1971, considered the greatest year in music history by many, with Led Zeppelin, The Who and Joni Mitchell all releasing monumental albums, a band from Fort Worth, Texas horrified & fascinated radio listeners with a song about about a grisly plane crash. The single was widely banned from the airwaves for its explicit subject matter, and for containing the eerie wailing of ambulance sirens that consumed listeners when they were driving… 70s band Bloodrock created their disturbing one hit wonder called simpy 'D.O.A.' from a real life event. Their guitarist had been the witness to a real life plane crash. For the stations that dared to play it, the request lines immediately lit up like a Christmas tree! Soon the FCC (Federal Communications Commission_ tried to outlaw it, and had it not been banned, it might've been a #1 hit. Up next, the story of the most grotesque song ever to crack the Billboard Hot 100 on Professor Of Rock.”