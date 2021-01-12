BLOODY HAMMERS Release Chats Of Unspeakable Terror #1; Video Trailer

Horror-occult-goth metal/rock fusers, Bloody Hammers, have released a new video trailer for their upcoming horror punk-inspired full-length album. The 11-track offering, entitled Songs Of Unspeakable Terror, will be unleashed on January 15 via Napalm Records and marks a new, eccentric chapter in the Transylvania County, North Carolina-based husband and wife duo’s musical story.

Watch the trailer, Chats Of Unspeakable Terror #1, below:

At the start of 2020, Anders Manga was about to head out on tour for his darkwave side-project when COVID-19 hit. Soon locked in their house under local stay-at-home orders, Manga and his bride and bandmate, Devallia, spent time jamming in their basement and revisiting some of their classic punk favorites. Holed up and barred from the uncertainty of the world, Bloody Hammers conjured 11 new raw-power tracks inspired by that sound, and now they’re unearthed… from the grave!

While Songs of Unspeakable Terror doesn’t stray too dangerously far from the sound listeners have grown to infectiously adore, the full-length explores yet uncharted territory: retro-ized horror punk in all its gritty glory. This beastly record shouldn’t be confused as an all new direction for the band – these songs are a temporary foray into the unknown while still remaining true to the Bloody Hammers sonic trademark.

Kicking off with first single and album opener “A Night To Dismember”, the album careens the listener down a dark, winding auditory road of melodic punk (in a jet-black classic car, of course). Trudging, metallic terrors like “Hands Of The Ripper” and “Witchfinder General” ensnare the listener, while seductive, unrelentingly heavy tracks such as “Not Of This Earth” will have them screaming for more, and head-bobbers like “The Ones Who Own The Dark” prove this offering isn’t short on melody. Laced with spine-tingling vocal lines, bathed in an occult cocktail of granular guitars and accented by a peppering of vintage Mellotron, each track on Songs Of Unspeakable Terror is a bonafide horror punk pillar.

Fans of Bloody Hammers and heavy music fans new to the band alike will enjoy this unique offering, available in digital, CD jewelcase and multiple vinyl variations.

Songs Of Unspeakable Terror will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- LP Gatefold Black

- LP Gatefold Red/Black Split-Splatter (limited to 100, European Napalm Mailorder Only)

- Deluxe Vinyl Edition: LP Gatefold Red + 2 Patches - (limited to 100, North American Napalm Mailorder Only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order Songs Of Unspeakable Terror here.

Songs Of Unspeakable Terror tracklisting:

"A Night To Dismember"

"Hands Of The Ripper"

"Witchfinder General"

"Not Of This Earth"

"The Ones Who Own The Dark"

"Waking The Dead"

"Night Of The Witch"

"We Are The Damned"

"The Brain That Wouldn't Die"

"Lucifer's Light"

"I Spit On Your Corpse"

“Hands Of The Ripper” video:

"A Night To Dismember" video: