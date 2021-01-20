BLOODY HAMMERS Release Chats Of Unspeakable Terror #2; Video Trailer

Horror-occult-goth metal/rock fusers, Bloody Hammers, have released a new video trailer for their new horror punk-inspired full-length album. The 11-track offering, Songs Of Unspeakable Terror, is out now via Napalm Records and marks a new, eccentric chapter in the Transylvania County, North Carolina-based husband and wife duo’s musical story.

Watch the trailer, Chats Of Unspeakable Terror #2, below:

Songs Of Unspeakable Terror is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- LP Gatefold Black

- LP Gatefold Red/Black Split-Splatter (limited to 100, European Napalm Mailorder Only)

- Deluxe Vinyl Edition: LP Gatefold Red + 2 Patches - (limited to 100, North American Napalm Mailorder Only)

- Digital Album

Order here.

Songs Of Unspeakable Terror tracklisting:

"A Night To Dismember"

"Hands Of The Ripper"

"Witchfinder General"

"Not Of This Earth"

"The Ones Who Own The Dark"

"Waking The Dead"

"Night Of The Witch"

"We Are The Damned"

"The Brain That Wouldn't Die"

"Lucifer's Light"

"I Spit On Your Corpse"

“Not Of This Earth” video:

“Hands Of The Ripper” video:

"A Night To Dismember" video:

Chats Of Unspeakable Terror #1: