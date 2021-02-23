BLOODY TIMES Release “Memorial” Video Feat. COMMUNIC’s ODDLEIF STENSLAND

German heavy metal band Bloody Times have released a new music video for “Memorial”, featuring Oddleif Stensland (Communic) on vocals. The track is taken from the last EP, By Metal, We Send You To Hell, which was released in late 2019. The song is rather tender and melodic compared to the previous songs by the band. It’s dedicated to all who died too early.

Order the EP on Bandcamp. “By Metal, We Send You To Hell” features former Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens and is the one and only song by Bloody Times glorifying the might and power of metal.