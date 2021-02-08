BLUE HOUR GHOSTS Release "Shine" Lyric Video

Alternative / progressive metal act Blue Hour Ghosts have issued a new single and lyric video, "Shine", from their forthcoming album Due, scheduled for release on February 12 via Rockshots Records.

The band comments: "'Shine' is a melancholic andante/mid-tempo rocker with a 'grungy' feel, introduced by piano and vocals, before a riveting guitar riff sets on; then, a subtle, atmospheric verse makes way for a truly powerful and dramatic chorus; the song ends with a final climax that brings the listener back to the initial melodies in circular fashion. The track is literally packed with hooks and melodies that greatly enrich the musical fabric, sustaining Ricky’s wholehearted singing."

"In spite of its somber tone, the song is about finding the courage to accept our flaws and unlock all the beautiful things we keep inside ourselves, to overcome our fears, our sense of inadequateness or incompleteness, and the cages sometimes relationships bind us to, which can smother our will and diminish our self-esteem. It’s an exhortation to take the initiative, bear the suffering and then find out how an ugly duckling can become a swan, even through pain and waiver."

The album is the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled debut album. Teaming up once again with Giuseppe “Dualized” Bassi (session musician for Fear Factory, Grenouer, Levania, Noveria), BHG's Due is their sophomore effort continuing their blend of progressive, classic, gothic metal, and alternative rock.

Taking a fresh, powerful, and intense melodic assault, Due depicts a wide range of soundscapes ranging from full metal aggression to soft, acoustic atmospheres, passing through infectious and catchy hooks and refrains that will enthral any music addict, along with sophisticated layered arrangements to satisfy the most demanding palates. Throughout the nine songs, all the ghosts hiding in the blue hour are made alive in the deep and heartfelt narration provided by both music and lyrics, offering a unique and compelling listening experience.

Keyboardist Simome Pedrazzi reflects on the new album: "With Due, we are trying to engage new and established fans with an enjoyable, fresh, and yet sophisticated multi-level listening experience. All the nine songs offer an abundance of hooks that can stick into the ear from the first listen and remain impressed into the listener’s mind, stimulating his/her curiosity. There is no room for boredom, as within each song and throughout all the album, powerful and atmospheric sections alternate with each other in a seamless flow, thus keeping the attention high. The variety of musical colours displayed throughout the album and the extreme care we put into obtaining a lush and polished sound will allow for an extremely pleasant sonic experience."

Pre-save the digital album here. Pre-order the CD at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Walking Backwards"

"On Black Clouds"

"Dead In August"

"Damn Wrong"

"Shine"

"Fearless"

"Lower The Wires"

"Disheartened"

"Involved/Bored"

"On Black Clouds":

"Walking Backwards":

(Band photo by Patrizia Cogliati - Musicphoto)