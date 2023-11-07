BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Debut Official "Screams" Live Video From Upcoming 50th Anniversary Live - First Night Album

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release from Blue Öyster Cult, entitled 50th Anniversary Live - First Night, on December 8. Watch the official video for "Screams" from the upcoming release below.

The legendary American hard rock band, Blue Öyster Cult, celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a very special set of 3 sold-out shows in a row in September 2022 at Sony Hall in NYC.

For this historic career milestone, each show featured the band playing in its entirety one of their first three albums ('Blue Öyster Cult', 'Tyranny and Mutation', and 'Secret Treaties'), followed by a set of deep cuts and classics from their other albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard was a special guest on all three nights.

The band played for nearly 3 hours and delivered an amazing set performing the S/T debut album back to back and the second set also included some fans’ favorite and deep cuts along with some of their best-known songs. Blue Öyster Cult were truly on fire. All in, they played for nearly three hours for the delight of the fans that filled the venue. Frontiers will release each night as a special individual package.

For over five decades, Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY-based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. They occupy a unique place in rock history, because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim and commercial success.

The band is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as Metallica, and BÖC was listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Upon the release of BÖC’s self-titled debut album in 1972, the band was praised for its catchy-yet-heavy music and lyrics that could be provocative, terrifying, funny or ambiguous, often all in the same song. BÖC’s canon includes three stone-cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: The truly haunting “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s Agents Of Fortune, the pummeling “Godzilla” from 1977’s Spectres, and the hypnotically melodic “Burnin’ For You” from 1981’s Fire Of Unknown Origin. Other notable BÖC songs include “Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll,” “Then Came The Last Days Of May,” “I Love The Night,” “In Thee,” “Veteran of the Psychic Wars,” “Dominance And Submission,” “Astronomy,” “Black Blade” and “Shooting Shark.”

The intense creative vision of BÖC’s original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom is complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda and drummer Jules Radino.

“We realized we’re a ‘classic rock’ band. That’s what we are, that’s what we do best, and that’s what we know,” declares the band.

They’re proud of BÖC’s classic sound, and pleased the band is creating vibrant work for disenfranchised music lovers who don’t like the homogenized, prefabricated pop or sound-alike, formulaic rap-metal that monopolizes the radio airwaves and best-seller charts.

Pre-order 50th Anniversary Live - First Night here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Transmaniacon MC"

"I’m On The Lamb But I Ain’t No Sheep"

"Then Came The Last Days Of May"

"Stairway To The Stars"

"Before The Kiss, A Redcap"

"Screams"

"She’s As Beautiful As A Foot"

"Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll"

"Workshop Of The Telescopes"

"Redeemed"

Disc 2:

"Dr. Music"

"Burnin’ For You"

"Train True (Lenny’s Song)"

"Tainted Blood"

"Harvest Moon"

"Dancin’ In The Ruins"

"The Vigil"

"Career Of Evil"

"Box In My Head"

"Godzilla"

"(Don’t Fear) The Reaper"

"In Thee"

"That Was Me"

"Hot Rails To Hell"

Blue Öyster Cult are:

Eric Bloom – Guitars, Keyboards, Vocals

Donald “Buck Dharma ” Roeser – Guitars, Vocals

Richie Castellano – Guitars, Keyboards, Vocals

Danny Miranda – Bass, Vocals

Jules Radino – Drums

Special Guest:

Albert Bouchard - Drums, Percussion, Guitars, Vocals