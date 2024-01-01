Blues Guitar Legend JOE BONAMASSA Names BOSS MT-2 Metal Zone As His Favourite Distortion Pedal

Legendary blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa recently spoke with Guitar World and revealed his favourite distortion pedal, and it's one people would expect.

Bonamassa: "My favourite BOSS dirt pedal – and I know this is going to sound really fucking strange – is the (MT-2) Metal Zone. Being a child of the '80s, I really dug the Metal Zone. I was a Metal Zone guy. I thought you could get some cool mid-range things out of it with a clean amp. Just because it’s called the Metal Zone, that doesn’t mean you need to run the gain all the way up."

Looking ahead to 2024, Bonamassa fans have much to look forward to as the artist announces his upcoming tour dates. The spring US tour will see Joe performing at a series of iconic venues, starting on February 19th in Louisville, KY, and continuing through key cities across the US. The tour promises to bring Joe's unique blend of blues and rock to an eager audience, culminating with a special Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX cruise. In April, Bonamassa will head to the UK, performing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. These performances showcase Bonamassa's continued evolution as a musician and his unwavering dedication to the blues genre.

For more information on Joe Bonamassa, his latest releases, and his philanthropic work with KTBA, visit his official website here. The free download of Merry Christmas, Baby is available for a limited time, inviting listeners to experience the magic of the holidays through the lens of a blues legend.

Tracklisting:

"Merry Christmas, Baby" – Alternate Take (New Track)

"Christmas Boogie (One Little Kiss)"

"God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" - Irish Rendition (New Track)

"Lonesome Christmas"

"O Holy Night" - Orchestra Rendition (New Track)

"Hello Christmas" (Dion feat. Amy Grant)

"Santa Claus Is Back In Town"

"Bring Back My Cadillac"

"Christmas Date Blues"

"God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen"

"You Know It’s Christmas" (Dion feat. Joe Bonamassa)

"O Holy Night"

"Christmas Comes But Once A Year"

"Merry Christmas, Baby"

(Photo - Adam Kennedy)