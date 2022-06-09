BLUES PILLS Release New Single "California" Feat. Guest Vocalist MARC BROUSSARD; Visualizer + Unreleased Music Video Posted

Swedish rock, blues & soul powerhouse, Blues Pills, are kicking off their European Summer tour at Nova Rock Festival in Austria today. This massive 2022 live-run includes appearances at most of the biggest and most renowned festivals as well as a few selected club shows.

In celebration of the tour start, Blues Pills have released a new version of the song "California", which was originally featured on their latest album, Holy Moly! (2020). This new, more laid-back version features acclaimed US bayou soul singer Marc Broussard on guest vocals.

You can listen to the single here, and watch a visualizer below:

Meanwhile, Blues Pills have issued the following message: "Back when we were supposed to go on tour we made this video for 'California' at the wild open fields of Närke, Sweden. It was never released, as we had to postpone all of our shows. Now when the tour is happening, let’s celebrate with this✨ See you out there Pills, we have missed you all so incredibly much." 🖤

The wait is over and Blues Pills finally return to stages all over Europe. The tour includes some of the biggest festivals from Donington’s legendary Download, to the massive Hellfest and the alternative rock twins Southside / Hurricane in Germany, as well as selected club shows to present their latest third album Holy Moly! and other fan favorites.

The band comments: “It is two years ago when we started our new album campaign with the release of the 'Proud Woman' single and the pandemic stopped all live activities. We can’t wait to finally present the 'Holy Moly!' songs live and celebrate the power of music with you. Music is a universal language of love and peace – something that is well needed. Looking forward to seeing you soon. Peace!”

Lineup:

Elin Larsson - Vocals

Zack Anderson - Guitar

André Kvarnström - Drums

Kristoffer Schander - Bass