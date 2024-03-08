BOB CATLEY Puts MAGNUM To Rest, Says He "Can't Carry On" Without TONY CLARKIN; Video

Tony Clarkin, founder and guitarist/songwriter of British rock legends, Magnum, passed away on January 7. On Thursday (March 7), Magnum singer, Bob Catley, took to social media to share a video message.

Says Bob: "Hello, everybody. Bob here. All right. I wish I didn't have to tell you this, but I really can't carry on with Tony not here anymore. Please forgive me, and I hope you can understand how I feel. I've been thinking about it a lot lately.

"Since we lost Tone, we lost our guiding light, the magnum force behind the band, our songwriter, our producer, our guitar player. He was everything to the band. He was everything to me. For the last 50 years, we never went anywhere without each other. On tour, in the studio, I was at his side constantly, working on stuff with him. I had a wonderful life with Tony. But now it's all too much for me, people. I can't carry on without Tony.

"I may pop up in some other shape or form in the near future, you never know, but I can't keep going on like this. It's far too sad - it's all too sad.

"So, I hope you understand. You've been fantastic, the best audience ever. You kept this band going year after year, album after album, and we thank you for that.

"So, be good. Keep Tony's music in your heart always. I know I will. I will always carry Magnum inside me. And I will always have Tony Clarkin beside me wherever I go.

"I love you. You've been brilliant. But it's time for me to bow out now. It's my last curtain call, okay? I'll see you sometime. Be good. Cheers. Bye-bye."



At the time of Tony Clarkin's passing, the Clarkin family issued the following statement: "On behalf of the family it is with profound sadness that daughter Dionne Clarkin is sharing the news of the passing of Tony Clarkin. Following a short illness, he died peacefully surrounded by his girls on Sunday 7th January 2024."

Having launched a campaign to raise £2,000 for animal care, Tony's daughter Dionne Clarkin issued the following on behalf of the family:

"My dad would have much preferred & wished to do this. Rather this than receive flowers and cards. We will be looking to set up a trust in Tony Clarkin’s name to do something similar in good time. These things take time to organise, so thank you for your patience. In the meantime time please follow the link. Thank you."

Visit the campaign here.

Olly Hahn, head of Steamhammer shared the following: "We at SPV/Steamhammer are devastated about the passing of Tony. We can't believe that he's gone. For 22 years the whole team and I had the pleasure to work with him, 22 years of fantastic music, trust and loyalty. We are forever grateful for this. Rest in peace, Tony!"