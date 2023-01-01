BOB DYLAN - "Chip Away" By GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF MCKAGAN "Has Profound Meaning For Me"

Just prior to Christmas 2022, legendary singer / songwriter Bob Dylan was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

When asked, how do you discover new music these days? Dylan replied, "Mostly by accident, by chance. If I go looking for something I usually don’t find it. In fact, I never find it. I walk into things intuitively when I’m most likely not looking for anything."

"There’s a Duff McKagan song called 'Chip Away', that has profound meaning for me. It’s a graphic song. Chip away, chip away, like Michelangelo, breaking up solid marble stone to discover the form of King David inside. He didn’t build him from the ground up, he chipped away the stone until he discovered the king. It’s like my own songwriting, I overwrite something, then I chip away lines and phrases until I get to the real thing. Shooter Jennings produced that record. It’s a great song."

To read the complete interview, "Chip Away" from Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan's 2019 solo album Tenderness, can be heard below.

In the following videos, Duff provides commentary on "Chip Away", in addition to performing the song with Sammy Hagar and Shooter Jennings.