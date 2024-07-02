BOB SEGER Declined Writing Credit For "Old Time Rock And Roll" Because He Never Thought It Would Be Released; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, a tale of one of the most misjudged, underrated, and overlooked tracks that evolved into a classic rock favorite, 'Old Time Rock And Roll' by Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band. This song was sent to Hall Of Fame rocker Bob Seger by a legendary group of session musicians searching for the perfect performer to bring it to life. When Seger recorded 'Old Time Rock And Roll', he says he rewrote all the verses and only kept the chorus, but refused a writing credit because he thought it would be a deep track. Seger never thought it would be a hit or even be released as a single. The problem is, 'Old Time Rock And Roll' became a hit after his band played it to standing ovations in concert, and the song skyrocketed in popularity thereafter due to an iconic movie scene. Bob Seger didn’t receive any royalties. In fact, he likely lost millions upon millions of dollars. We take those old records off the shelf and reminisce, next on Professor of Rock!"