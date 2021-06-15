BOB SEGER To Celebrate 45th Anniversary Of Live Bullet & Night Moves Albums On SiriusXM Town Hall; Sneak Peek Video

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Bob Seger‘s Live Bullet and Night Moves albums, Seger will join host David Fricke and a selection of SiriusXM subscribers for a special Town Hall discussion. Listeners will travel back to 1976 with music from and stories about the two albums.

The SiriusXM Virtual Town Hall with Bob Seger will premiere on Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) on June 16 at 5 PM, ET, with rebroadcast times listed below. It will also be available to stream anytime after its premiere on the SiriusXM app.

A sneak peek of tomorrow’s Town Hall (courtesy of SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind, channel 25) can be seen below:

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

June

16 (Premiere) at 5 PM and 8 PM

17 at 12 PM

18 at 1 AM and 3 PM

19 at 9 AM and 9 PM

20 at 6 PM