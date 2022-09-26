BOBBY KELLER Auctioning Off Virtual Guitar Lesson To Support Chris Evert Charities

Have a 30 minute virtual guitar lesson from Bobby Keller. Discover why Guitar World stated, “If you’re on the hunt for a healthy dose of high-octane riffage, fretboard-melting soloing, and dizzying technical prowess, you can call off the search party because Bobby Keller has you covered.” Bid here.

Born in the ‘80s and enthusiastically embodying everything about the style, commitment, and flair of that decade’s heavy metal, Bobby Keller is a new guitar hero for the ages. World renowned guitarist Bobby Keller’s talents and determination earned him a rapid ascendence within instrumental guitar music, already saluted by the likes of Ultimate Guitar, Guitar World, Loudwire, BraveWords, and multiple tastemakers.

Bobby Keller has been setting the music scene ablaze with his unique style of guitar playing since 2009, and is considered one of the top US guitar players enthusiastically embodying everything about the style, commitment, and flair of heavy metal. Bobby is a blues-based player with an arsenal of euphonic rhythm and unstoppable speed, making for a genuinely unique technique and sound. Keller remains devoted to Satriani, Dimebag, the fretboard shred of Jason Becker, the blues-based epic power of Randy Rhoads, the precision rhythms of James Hetfield, and the overall guitar wizardry of Eddie Van Halen, to name a few. After a whirlwind of experience playing shows with top bands, Bobby unleashed a unique solo sound with a string of killer tracks including “Reign in Fire,” “Light Bearer,” and “Perpetual Dreams”.

Keller is currently endorsed with: ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups, Richter Straps, Driftwood Amps, SIT Strings, WB Gear, Fortin Amplification, Neural DSP, Graph Tech Guitar Labs, FU-Tone, Klotz Cables, JH Audio, Quantum Industries, EVERTUNE, and Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite Plugin.

Bobby Keller recently appeared at the prestigious Guitar Summit in Mannheim, Germany among the “who’s who” of the international guitar scene including Gus G. (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy), Timo Summers (Delain), YouTuber Sarah Longfield, and blues guitarist Henrik Freischlader.

About the Charity: Chris Evert Charities provides prevention and intervention programs to eliminate drug abuse and child neglect. Drug rehabilitation, tutoring, parenting classes and educational opportunities help substance abusing parents keep their families together. Our efforts ensure a brighter future for at-risk children. Learn more at chrisevert.org.

(Photo - Pierson James)