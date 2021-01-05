BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT Guitarist DANIEL FREYBERG Pays Tribute To ALEXI LAIHO - "You Were A Legend Who Created Magic And Raised The Bar To The Next Level"

It was announced yesterday (January 4th) that Children Of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight frontman Alexi Laiho passed away last week due to ongoing health issues. Bandmate Daniel Freyberg posted a heartfelt message to Laiho via Instagram. Check it out below.

Freyberg joined in 2016, replacing Roope Latvala, and continued to work with Laiho in Bodom After Midnight following COB's demise in 2019. They recently completed the Bodom After Midnight debut album. Release details have been put on hold until further notice.