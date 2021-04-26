BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT - "Paint The Sky With Blood" Drum Playthrough Video

"Here's my drum playthrough of the title track from our EP called Paint The Sky With Blood, that was released on the 23rd of April 2021 via Napalm Records," says Bodom After Midnight drummer Waltteri Väyrynen.

"Get your copy here​. Huge thanks to my buddy Kris McCormick for mixing the drum track and editing the video. I proudly use and endorse Pearl drums, Sabian cymbals, Wincent drumsticks, Evans drumheads, Lime Ears and Sennheiser microphones."

Bodom After Midnight have released their highly-anticipated three-track EP, Paint The Sky With Blood, via Napalm Records. What was meant to celebrate the manifestation of a brand new metal era for Bodom After Midnight, now pays tribute to their incomparable frontman, guitarist and creative visionary; Alexi Laiho.

The EP, recorded in the band's native Finland, was intended to be followed by a full-length album later in the year, but now embodies a whole new meaning and remains the only work by Bodom After Midnight. Paint The Sky With Blood is undeniable evidence of the late Alexi Laiho's artistic spirit and his extraordinary musical skills, together with his talented bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Waltteri Väyrynen, Mitja Toivonen and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto.

"Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish. Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself." - Bodom After Midnight

The heavy title track “Paint The Sky With Blood” sets the stage for the 14-minute EP of the same name, and is strikingly reminiscent of early-Children Of Bodom elements while also adding exciting modern influences into the fold. Second stunner "Payback’s A Bitch" and its massive riffing are on a quest for retribution, delivering a hard-hitting, second to none offense. The interplay of Alexi Laiho, guitarist Daniel Freyberg, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-Santa Cruz) and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto is not only a testament to the band's extraordinary musical ability, but also showcases their skill in deftly incorporating a variety of genre influences.

Closing cover track, "Where Dead Angels Lie" is an absolute triumph – originally performed by Swedish extreme metal outfit, Dissection, the track shines as a timeless classic with a new edge. Eerie riffs and vocals alternating between menacing murmurs and characteristic guttural, distorted vocals stay faithful to the original while branding this version with an undeniable Bodom After Midnight punch.

Paint The Sky With Blood is available in the following formats:

- 10" Spined Sleeve Oxblood

- 10" Spined Sleeve Inkspot Ox/Black

- 10" Spined Sleeve Black

- Deluxe Box

- 1 Digipak Mini CD

- Digital Album

Paint The Sky With Blood tracklisting:

"Paint The Sky With Blood"

"Payback’s A Bitch"

"Where Dead Angels Lie" (Dissection Cover)

"Payback's A Bitch" visualizer:

“Paint The Sky With Blood” video: